Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Brands Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Brands Group stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 7,889,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,552. Digital Brands Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.41.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

