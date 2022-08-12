Diamond (DMD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,696.00

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00009549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $12,696.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001580 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00055921 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,702,261 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

