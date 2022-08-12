Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:CARE traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,176. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.27 and a 12 month high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The stock has a market cap of C$233.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.14.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.