Dhiaa M. Jamil Sells 700 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $108.51. 2,625,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.76%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

