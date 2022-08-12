DFI.Money (YFII) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $64.12 million and $112.92 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1,661.26 or 0.06920160 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

DFI.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

