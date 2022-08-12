Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.04) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.10 ($25.61) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €18.94 ($19.32) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a one year high of €18.13 ($18.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.73 and a 200-day moving average of €17.70.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.