Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $190.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

