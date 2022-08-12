Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of G1A opened at €37.69 ($38.46) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

