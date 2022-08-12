Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) CEO Purchases $92,700.00 in Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) CEO Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,584,856.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $997.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 27.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 32.5% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

