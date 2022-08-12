Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.74. 25,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 18,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

