Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 2.4%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 68,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 145,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

