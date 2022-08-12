DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Capitalization Tops $82.16 Million

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $82.16 million and $932,422.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,017,829,800 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

