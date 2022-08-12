DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $95.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.67. DaVita has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 62,708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $51,192,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

