David W. Meline Sells 164 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $171.81. 3,334,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.13. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

