David B. Weiner Sells 11,875 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 817,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

