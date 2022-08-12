DAOventures (DVD) Trading 30.3% Higher This Week

DAOventures (DVD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $182,181.15 and $13,059.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000902 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000474 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008675 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000658 BTC.
About DAOventures
DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.
DAOventures Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
