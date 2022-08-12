DAOventures (DVD) Trading 30.3% Higher This Week

DAOventures (DVD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $182,181.15 and $13,059.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

