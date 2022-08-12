Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DNKEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

