Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMRGet Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 39,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,423,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $541.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 104.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 474,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,518 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 715,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 4,356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 405,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 396,792 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

