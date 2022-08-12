Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 39,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,423,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $541.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 104.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 474,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,518 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 715,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 4,356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 405,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 396,792 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

