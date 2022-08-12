Daniel J.B. Taylor Purchases 5,000 Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Stock

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) insider Daniel J.B. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,470.76).

Regional REIT Stock Performance

Regional REIT stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 76.10 ($0.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,321. Regional REIT Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 96 ($1.16). The company has a market capitalization of £392.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.48.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Regional REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 105.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Regional REIT

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.