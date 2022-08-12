Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

