Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.