Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$10.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.04 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE DAN traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $17.55. 57,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,906. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

