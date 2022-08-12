Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 93.4% in July

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

Shares of DNPLY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.