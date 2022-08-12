DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 9,221 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,270,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,196,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 86,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

