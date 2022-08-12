Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

CYXT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 10,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 327,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cyxtera Technologies

CYXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.