Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 69.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.14. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cytokinetics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cytokinetics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

