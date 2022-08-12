Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 161,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cyren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ CYRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,675. Cyren has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 85.30% and a negative return on equity of 125.40%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

