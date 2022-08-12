CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average is $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.20. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

