CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.39. 324,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.76.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.