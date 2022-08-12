CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.39. 324,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.76.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.