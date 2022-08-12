CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Critical Comparison

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CVR Medical alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Medical and Accuray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million ($0.02) -0.50 Accuray $429.91 million 0.57 -$6.31 million ($0.06) -44.00

Analyst Recommendations

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CVR Medical and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00

Accuray has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -250.15% Accuray -1.24% -10.81% -1.13%

Risk & Volatility

CVR Medical has a beta of 20.99, meaning that its share price is 1,999% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accuray beats CVR Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

(Get Rating)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Accuray

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated radiation therapy system designed for the treatment of a range of cancer types. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.