cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 15.1% Higher This Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $6,787.89 or 0.28237110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $67.88 million and $32,039.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,036.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004127 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00067475 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

cVault.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.