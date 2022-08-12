Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00005715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $720.01 million and $197.13 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,802,355,381 coins and its circulating supply is 525,881,748 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

