Curate (XCUR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $232,460.00

Curate (XCUR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 2% against the dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $628,290.99 and approximately $232,460.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,903.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00127363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,462,997 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curate is curate.style. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

