Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

Cue Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cue Health stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,684. Cue Health has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth $145,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

