CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target Cut to C$0.70 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded CubicFarm Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.18.

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

