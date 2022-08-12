CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.18.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 7,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.