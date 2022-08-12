CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTS. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CTS stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 0.80. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $2,749,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CTS by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

