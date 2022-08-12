CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT Raised to $9.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTIC opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

Insider Activity

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock valued at $45,729,572 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

