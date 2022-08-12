CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 0.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,717.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 477,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 450,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 530,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 217,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,520,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

