CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $28.96 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -37.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 25.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,722 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the second quarter worth $619,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

