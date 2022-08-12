CryptoZoon (ZOON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $434,882.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 4% higher against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $715,183.96 and approximately $434,882.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015168 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00039210 BTC.
About CryptoZoon
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,704,523 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
