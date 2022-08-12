CryptoFranc (XCHF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,252.00

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $29,252.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00004328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,099.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067155 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.