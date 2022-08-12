CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $2,426,893.56 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,741. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.