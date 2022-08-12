Critical Analysis: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXT and Synaptics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $137.39 million 2.88 $14.57 million $0.36 25.56 Synaptics $1.74 billion 3.19 $257.50 million $6.33 22.12

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.5% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of AXT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AXT and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 10.22% 6.83% 4.71% Synaptics 14.80% 38.59% 17.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AXT and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Synaptics 0 3 9 0 2.75

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $213.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.63%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than AXT.

Volatility & Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptics beats AXT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; and wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, and global navigation satellite system. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

