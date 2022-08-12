Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 226,516 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $20.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $119,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $262,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,979,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,055,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after buying an additional 654,676 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 532,987 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.