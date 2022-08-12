Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 67.0% in July

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the July 15th total of 707,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance
USOI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,756. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
