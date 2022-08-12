Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 67.0% in July

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the July 15th total of 707,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

USOI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,756. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

