Credit Suisse Group Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $125.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.40.

Cloudflare Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NET opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $11,790,803. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

