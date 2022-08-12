Credit Suisse Group Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $125.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.40.
Cloudflare Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NET opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.