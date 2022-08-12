Credit Suisse Group Raises SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $17.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

SunPower Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SunPower by 140.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

