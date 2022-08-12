Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.07.

CRARY has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.40 ($12.65) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.72. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole Announces Dividend

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.