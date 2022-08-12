Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Crane by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Crane by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

