Cowen Trims Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price to $39.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.70.

SGRY stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $63.87.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,599. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $6,586,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,039,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,139,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

